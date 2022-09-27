PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.19

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.19 and last traded at $58.19, with a volume of 798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSMT shares. StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday.

PriceSmart Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $724,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 646,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,792,170.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $724,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 646,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,792,170.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $47,978.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,639.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,979. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

See Also

