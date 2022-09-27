Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Principal Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PSET traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.50. 1,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,761. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89.
Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF
