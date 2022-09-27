Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Principal Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSET traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.50. 1,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,761. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89.

Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 67,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter.

