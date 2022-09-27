ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Acquired by Lake Point Wealth Management

Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,672 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth $4,283,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $55.69.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

