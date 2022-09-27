Proxy (PRXY) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $127,050.94

Proxy (PRXY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. Proxy has a market cap of $127,050.94 and approximately $122,360.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proxy has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Proxy coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Proxy

Proxy was first traded on December 14th, 2021. Proxy’s total supply is 5,433,041 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proxy is btcpx.io.

Proxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Proxy is a multi-institutional protocol for the decentralized tokenization of Bitcoin on ERC20 and MRC20 formats utilizing the Proxy Relay. This gives Bitcoin holders a decentralized bridge to stake their Bitcoin into custody and transfer that value into an onto Ethereum or Polygon chains without the need for centralized exchanges and systems that exponentially increase the counterparty risk of theft or loss. The BTCpx token contract is governed by a DAO token called Proxy (PRXY), which is responsible for managing the treasury and deciding on the roadmap of the future.PRXY can be used for Voting, Bitcoin Farming and Liquidity Mining.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

