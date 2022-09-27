Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 1,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 37,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Puyi Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.

Institutional Trading of Puyi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services.

