Puzo Michael J Boosts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.0% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $4.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.72. 31,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,301. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

