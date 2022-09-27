Puzo Michael J Has $2.98 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Puzo Michael J grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $169.13. The company had a trading volume of 73,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.10 and a 200-day moving average of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

