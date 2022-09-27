Puzo Michael J Sells 1,733 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Puzo Michael J reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 4.0% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,690. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

