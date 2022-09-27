Puzo Michael J Sells 200 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Puzo Michael J reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,565,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,095,000 after buying an additional 88,793 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,707,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,424,000 after buying an additional 193,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,571. The stock has a market cap of $293.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

