Puzo Michael J Sells 200 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Puzo Michael J lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.93 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

