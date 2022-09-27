QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of QCR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49. QCR has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.38. QCR had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that QCR will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QCR by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in QCR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,674,000 after acquiring an additional 34,689 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in QCR by 747.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,129,000 after acquiring an additional 622,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in QCR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.