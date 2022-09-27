QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Hits One Day Volume of $2,621.00

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $2,621.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.43 or 1.00000090 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006770 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058368 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002936 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010509 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005689 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064768 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.
QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile
QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com.
QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.