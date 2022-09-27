QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.17. 224,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,229. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.73. The stock has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

