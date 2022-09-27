Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Down 2.3%

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 71,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,339,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 879.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 912,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 819,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,824,000 after acquiring an additional 886,261 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Qualtrics International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,970,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

