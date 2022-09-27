Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 42431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QST. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.40 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Questor Technology Stock Down 12.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$24.43 million and a P/E ratio of -7.54.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

