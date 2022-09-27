QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $70.73

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.73 and last traded at $71.14, with a volume of 1987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QDEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

