QV Investors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,273 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 4.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $45,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.44. 60,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

