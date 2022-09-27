QV Investors Inc. Has $32.12 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304,573 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for approximately 2.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.14% of Fortis worth $32,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,337,000 after purchasing an additional 413,289 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,160,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,677,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,463 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,184,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,334,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,260,000 after purchasing an additional 232,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortis stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.18. 15,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 79.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

