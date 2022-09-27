QV Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.56. 19,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average is $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $160.61.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.