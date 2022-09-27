QV Investors Inc. Sells 19,098 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,098 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 1.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.
In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
