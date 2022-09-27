QV Investors Inc. Sells 6,850 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,810 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,791.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,900 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 92.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 205.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $58.13 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

