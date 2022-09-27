Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.19 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

