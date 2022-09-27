RAI Finance (SOFI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.04 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $49.04 million and $2.04 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.02 or 0.99869157 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006659 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00055767 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002927 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010039 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005587 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063785 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
RAI Finance Coin Profile
SOFI is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,268,750 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling RAI Finance
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
