Rail Vision Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 27th (NASDAQ:RVSN)

Rail Vision’s (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 27th. Rail Vision had issued 3,787,241 shares in its public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $15,641,305 based on an initial share price of $4.13. After the end of Rail Vision’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Rail Vision Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RVSN opened at 0.70 on Tuesday. Rail Vision has a 12-month low of 0.69 and a 12-month high of 3.14.
About Rail Vision
