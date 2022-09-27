Rail Vision Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 27th (NASDAQ:RVSN)

Rail Vision’s (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 27th. Rail Vision had issued 3,787,241 shares in its public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $15,641,305 based on an initial share price of $4.13. After the end of Rail Vision’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Rail Vision Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVSN opened at 0.70 on Tuesday. Rail Vision has a 12-month low of 0.69 and a 12-month high of 3.14.

Get Rail Vision alerts:

About Rail Vision

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.