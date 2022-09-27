RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at RAM Essential Services Property Fund

In other news, insider Scott Wehl purchased 51,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,417.89 ($30,362.16).

RAM Essential Services Property Fund Company Profile

RAM Essential Services Property Fund is an REIT. It invests in high quality Australian medical and essential retail real estate assets, leased to essential services tenants. RAM Essential Services Property Fund is based in Australia.

