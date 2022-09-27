RAM Essential Services Property Fund (REP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at RAM Essential Services Property Fund

In related news, insider Scott Wehl purchased 51,443 shares of RAM Essential Services Property Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,417.89 ($30,362.16).

About RAM Essential Services Property Fund

RAM Essential Services Property Fund is an REIT. It invests in high quality Australian medical and essential retail real estate assets, leased to essential services tenants. RAM Essential Services Property Fund is based in Australia.

Featured Stories

