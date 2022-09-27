Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $162,515,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 755,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after buying an additional 120,397 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.38. 122,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,375. The company has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.31. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

