Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Achieves $462,914.00

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $462,914.00 and approximately $51,604.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raze Network

Raze Network was first traded on March 25th, 2021. Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raze Network’s official website is raze.network.

Raze Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raze Network is a substrate-based, cross-chain privacy protocol built for the growing DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystem. Applying zkSNARKS to the Zether framework, Raze is an EVM-compatible layer-2 middleware that will enable end-to-end anonymity for decentralized applications running on the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Binance Smart Chain networks. More chain integrations are planned in the near future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

