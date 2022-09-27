Realio Network Price Hits $0.0205 (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $923,386.00 and $44,809.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network launched on January 24th, 2019. Realio Network’s total supply is 45,043,221 coins and its circulating supply is 55,837,817 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10.

Realio Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

