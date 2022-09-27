Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.16. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 28,604 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RWT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.31%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.11%.

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at about $12,038,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 57.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 882,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 801,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 255.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 701,326 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.