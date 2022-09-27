Refined Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Refined Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,704 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. Coinbase Global comprises 2.0% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $431,538,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $273,832,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,870 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $116,815,000 after purchasing an additional 356,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,374 shares of company stock worth $2,561,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $63.70. 164,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,806,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.29.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

