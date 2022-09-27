RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $130.08 and last traded at $130.08. 1,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 414,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

