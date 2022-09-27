renBTC Hits Market Capitalization of $57.01 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. renBTC has a total market cap of $57.01 million and approximately $46.23 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renBTC has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for $19,065.59 or 1.00033807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011125 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 2,990 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io/renvm. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

