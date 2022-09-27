Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September 27th (AAMC, AAU, APTO, ARCO, BLIN, BTMD, CINF, CLBS, CORZ, CXDO)

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, September 27th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMD). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF). They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS). Loop Capital issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID). They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lion Electric (TSE:LEV). They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Materials (OTCMKTS:MIMTF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL). They issued an equal weight rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL). They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

