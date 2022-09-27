Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September 27th (AAMC, AAU, APTO, ARCO, BLIN, BTMD, CINF, CLBS, CORZ, CXDO)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, September 27th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMD). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF). They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS). Loop Capital issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID). They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lion Electric (TSE:LEV). They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Materials (OTCMKTS:MIMTF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL). They issued an equal weight rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL). They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

