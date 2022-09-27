Reviewing Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Olaplex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 4.71 -$28.10 million N/A N/A Olaplex $598.36 million 11.86 $220.78 million $0.40 27.33

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jupiter Wellness and Olaplex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Olaplex has a consensus target price of $26.42, suggesting a potential upside of 141.97%. Given Olaplex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Jupiter Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -438.51% -152.31% -133.92% Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Olaplex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Olaplex beats Jupiter Wellness on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jupiter Wellness

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

