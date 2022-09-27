Reviewing WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) and Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WSFS Financial and Emclaire Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

WSFS Financial presently has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.28%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Emclaire Financial.

This table compares WSFS Financial and Emclaire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 23.44% 9.91% 1.18% Emclaire Financial 25.95% 12.46% 1.00%

Dividends

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. WSFS Financial pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Emclaire Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WSFS Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Emclaire Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WSFS Financial and Emclaire Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $641.85 million 4.75 $271.44 million $3.32 14.49 Emclaire Financial $41.17 million 2.52 $10.17 million $3.82 9.95

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial. Emclaire Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of WSFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Emclaire Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit, and government-insured reverse mortgages. In addition, it offers various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; mortgage and title services; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 112 offices, including 52 in Pennsylvania, 42 in Delaware, 16 in New Jersey, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Emclaire Financial

(Get Rating)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, commercial business and commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and loans to one borrower. The company operates a network of 19 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.