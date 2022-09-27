Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading 6.6% Higher

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $21.97. 10,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,726,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 1,310.60%. On average, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,941 shares of company stock worth $376,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

