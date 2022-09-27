Rightmove (LON:RMV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $511.00

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 511 ($6.17) and last traded at GBX 512.60 ($6.19), with a volume of 2333836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 549.20 ($6.64).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 608 ($7.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.37) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 574 ($6.94) to GBX 634 ($7.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 663.25 ($8.01).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 620.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 607.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,311.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

