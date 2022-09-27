Rightmove plc (RTMVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0709 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Rightmove Stock Down 5.7 %

OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTMVY. Investec raised shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $653.60.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

