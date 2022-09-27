RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.88 and a twelve month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$308.42 million during the quarter.

