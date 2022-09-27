Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Riskified traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. 450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 188,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Riskified by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,240,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,731,000 after acquiring an additional 420,516 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Riskified by 128.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,560,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after buying an additional 2,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Riskified by 27.1% during the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 4,297,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after buying an additional 916,769 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Riskified by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,314,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 97,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth about $9,587,000. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $610.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

