Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.46

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.46 and last traded at $39.47, with a volume of 14708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.65.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 58.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

