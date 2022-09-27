Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.35. 27,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

