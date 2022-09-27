Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($142.86) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 50.72% from the company’s current price.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) price objective on Safran in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of SAF traded up €0.34 ($0.35) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €92.89 ($94.79). The company had a trading volume of 836,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($94.24). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €101.28.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

