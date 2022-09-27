Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Salesforce by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 8,761.9% during the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $383,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,873,796.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,873,796.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,681,843. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $146.52. 229,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,078,946. The firm has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.79 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.69.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

