Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target Cut to C$18.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SANG. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ SANG opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 million and a PE ratio of -16.24. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $23.10.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
