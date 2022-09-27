Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target Cut to C$18.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SANG. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ SANG opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 million and a PE ratio of -16.24. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANG. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,945,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after buying an additional 865,406 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,685,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 283,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,375,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 202,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

