Sanshu Inu Trading Down 24.3% This Week (SANSHU)

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Sanshu Inu has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sanshu Inu has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $11,002.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sanshu Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sanshu Inu Coin Profile

Sanshu Inu’s launch date was April 21st, 2021. Sanshu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sanshu Inu is sanshuinu.finance. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy.

Buying and Selling Sanshu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanshu Inu Finance is a fully decentralized, transactions network where all decisions are made by the community.$SANSHU’s deflationary mechanisms include a burn and redistribution system. 1% of each transaction is burned, and 1% is distributed as rewards to holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanshu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sanshu Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sanshu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

