Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 290,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,872,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

