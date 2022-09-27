Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 4,732 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 36,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,438. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.68 and a 52 week high of $130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

