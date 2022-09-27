Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.81. 13,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,761. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $256.20 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

